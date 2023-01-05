|
05.01.2023 15:07:47
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
|
Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Final announcement on the Share Buy-Back Programme 2021 announced on 25 March 2021
In the period from 26 March 2021 up to and including 31 December 2022, a total number of 141,601,196 shares were acquired under the Share Buy-Back Programme 2021 of Aroundtown SA (the Company).
On 25 March 2021, the commencement of the Share Buy-Back Programme 2021 was disclosed by way of an ad-hoc-announcement as well as by way of a notification pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 (Delegated Regulation). By way of additional ad-hoc-announcements as well as by way of additional notifications pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a MAR and Art. 2 para. 1 Delegated Regulation on 27 December 2021 and 1 February 2022, the Company announced to extend the Share Buy-Back Programme 2021 until 31 December 2022 and to increase it in volume. The Share Buy-Back Programme 2021 was conducted on the basis of the respective authorizations granted by the general meeting of the Company on 6 May 2020, respectively.
The Company repurchased a total number of 141,601,196 shares at a weighted average price of EUR 4.94 excluding incidental costs. This corresponds to 9.2% of the Company's share capital. The total price of the repurchased shares was EUR 699.2 million excluding incidental costs. The shares were repurchased by a bank commissioned by the Company. Information on the individual share buy-back transactions is also published on the Company's website at www.aroundtown.de under section Investor Relations.
Luxembourg, 5 January 2023
The Board of Directors
|ISIN:
|LU1673108939, LU1673108939, XS2114459550, XS1508392625, XS1634523754, XS1752984440, XS2017788592, XS2027946610, XS2055106210, XS2287744721, XS1586386739, XS1639847760, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, AU3CB0252955, CA04269KAA12, XS1879567144, XS1877353786, XS1901137106, XS1905592546, CH0460054437, XS1961042915, XS1964701822, XS1966277748, XS1980255779, XS1999746370, XS2023872174, XS2023873149, XS2198981263, XS1843435501, XS2273810510, XS2421195848,
|Category Code:
|POS
|TIDM:
|IRSH
|LEI Code:
|529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
|OAM Categories:
|2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
|Sequence No.:
|213729
|EQS News ID:
|1528761
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
