Aroundtown Aktie

Aroundtown für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DW8Z / ISIN: LU1673108939

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.01.2026 08:58:05

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

26-Jan-2026 / 08:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 / Share Buy-Back Programme 2026

Luxembourg, 26 January 2026

On 26 January 2026, the Board of Directors of Aroundtown SA (the “Company”) resolved to carry out a share buy-back programme with a volume of up to 120 million shares of the Company (ISIN: LU 1673108939) for a total purchase price (excluding incidental costs) of up to EUR 250  million ("Share Buy-Back Programme 2026"). The buy-back will begin on 26 January 2026 and will be conducted for a period up to 31 December 2026. The repurchased shares of the Company may be used in accordance with the authorisation granted by the resolution of the ordinary general meeting of the Company on 26 June 2024.

The Share Buy-Back Programme 2026 will likewise be carried out based on the authorisation of the ordinary general meeting of the Company on 26 June 2024. For a period of five years following the date of the general meeting, the Company is authorised to acquire treasury shares, either directly or through a subsidiary of the Company, in an amount of up to 50% of the aggregate nominal amount of the issued share capital of the Company from time to time, at the date of the exercise of the authorisation.

If the shares are repurchased over a stock exchange, the purchase price per share (excluding any ancillary buy-back costs and without any tax gross-up obligation) shall not exceed by more than 20%, and not fall short of by more than 50%, the opening auction price on the trading day in Frankfurt am Main in the Xetra-trading system (or any comparable successor system). The purchase of treasury shares by way of the Share Buy-Back Programme 2026 will be carried out by the Company or a subsidiary of the Company by instructing one or several credit institutions. To the extent it is intended to repurchase shares of the Company during a closed period within the meaning of Art. 19 (11) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16 April 2014 or during a period in which the Company has decided to delay the public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Art. 17 (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16 April 2014, the Company will instruct a credit institution to execute such repurchases. The credit institution will make its trading decisions concerning the timing of the purchases of the shares of the Company independently of and without any influence from the Company within the meaning of Art. 4 (2) lit. b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016. Insofar, the Company will not exercise any influence over the credit institution's decisions.

The Company will carry out the purchases in accordance with Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16 April 2014 as well as the provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016 and on the basis of the aforementioned authorisation by the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on 26 June 2024. To the extent the Company will instruct one or several credit institutions to purchase the shares of the Company, the Company will obligate these credit institutions accordingly. The shares of the Company will be purchased at market prices in accordance with the conditions for trading pursuant to Art. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016. In particular, the shares of the Company will not be purchased at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out. In addition, the Company will not purchase on any trading day more than 25% of the average daily volume of the shares on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out. The average daily volume is calculated based on the average daily volume traded during the 20 trading days preceding the date of the respective purchase. To the extent required and legally permissible, the Share Buy-Back Programme 2026 can be suspended and also resumed at any time.

Information on the transactions relating to the Share Buy-Back Programme 2026 will be adequately disclosed no later than by the end of the seventh daily market session following the date of execution of such transactions in a detailed form and in an aggregated form. In addition, the Company will post on its website (www.aroundtown.de) under section "Investor Relations" the transactions disclosed and keep that information available for the public for at least a 5-year period from the date of public disclosure.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: LU1673108939, LU1673108939, XS1634523754, XS1752984440, XS2017788592, XS2027946610, XS2287744721, XS1586386739, XS1639847760, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1753814141, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1879567144, XS1877353786, XS1901137106, XS1905592546, CH0460054437, XS1964701822, XS1966277748, XS1980255779, XS1999746370, XS2023873149, XS1843435501, XS2273810510, XS2421195848, XS2799493825, XS2812484728, XS2812484215, XS2860457071, XS3070545234, XS3196024296, XS3205709309, CH1477661297
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
Sequence No.: 416067
EQS News ID: 2265610

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Aroundtown SA

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Aroundtown SA

mehr Analysen
23.01.26 Aroundtown Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.01.26 Aroundtown Underweight Barclays Capital
05.12.25 Aroundtown Buy Warburg Research
04.12.25 Aroundtown Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.12.25 Aroundtown Hold Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aroundtown SA 2,51 1,37% Aroundtown SA

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX sollen verhalten in den Montag starten -- Asiens Börsen im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt werden mit Verlusten erwartet. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am Montag nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen