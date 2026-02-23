Aroundtown SA (IRSH)

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information



23-Feb-2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 04 Interim Announcement

In the period from 16 February 2026 up to and including 20 February 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 3,611,483 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares per trading venue are as follows:

Date Aggregate

volume Average

Purchase Price

in € Trading

venue 16.02.2026 601,278 2.8255 XETA 16.02.2026 263,865 2.8279 CEUX 16.02.2026 73,698 2.8282 TQEX 16.02.2026 29,146 2.8270 AQEU 17.02.2026 174,677 2.9626 XETA 17.02.2026 113,862 2.9795 CEUX 17.02.2026 25,479 2.9520 TQEX 17.02.2026 21,400 2.9692 AQEU 18.02.2026 685,839 2.9480 XETA 18.02.2026 504,158 2.9481 CEUX 18.02.2026 113,128 2.9525 TQEX 18.02.2026 44,034 2.9503 AQEU 19.02.2026 316,603 2.9659 XETA 19.02.2026 198,781 2.9694 CEUX 19.02.2026 85,392 2.9732 TQEX 19.02.2026 33,318 2.9747 AQEU 20.02.2026 207,043 3.0494 XETA 20.02.2026 73,933 3.0498 CEUX 20.02.2026 36,487 3.0495 TQEX 20.02.2026 9,362 3.0554 AQEU Totals 3,611,483 2.9302

The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA, with trading limited to the trading venues Xetra (XETA), CBOE Europe (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), and Aquis Exchange Europe (AQEU).

The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/.

Berlin, 23 February 2026

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors