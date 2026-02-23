Aroundtown Aktie
WKN DE: A2DW8Z / ISIN: LU1673108939
|
23.02.2026 14:05:15
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
|
Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 04 Interim Announcement
In the period from 16 February 2026 up to and including 20 February 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 3,611,483 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares per trading venue are as follows:
The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA, with trading limited to the trading venues Xetra (XETA), CBOE Europe (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), and Aquis Exchange Europe (AQEU).
The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/.
Berlin, 23 February 2026
Aroundtown SA
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|LU1673108939, LU1673108939, XS1634523754, XS1752984440, XS2017788592, XS2027946610, XS2287744721, XS1586386739, XS1639847760, XS1700429308, XS1753814141, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1879567144, XS1877353786, XS1901137106, XS1905592546, CH0460054437, XS1964701822, XS1966277748, XS1980255779, XS1999746370, XS2023873149, XS1843435501, XS2273810510, XS2421195848, XS2799493825 , XS2812484728, XS2812484215, XS2860457071 , XS3070545234 , XS3196024296 , XS3205709309 , CH1477661297 , XS3250457010, XS3255373964, XS3285553361, CH1526684712, AU3CB0330991, AU3CB0330983
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|IRSH
|LEI Code:
|529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
|Sequence No.:
|418915
|EQS News ID:
|2280088
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aroundtown SA
|
14:05
|Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
14:03
|EQS-CMS: Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
20.02.26
|Börse Frankfurt: MDAX präsentiert sich am Mittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.26
|Freitagshandel in Frankfurt: MDAX beginnt Freitagshandel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
19.02.26
|MDAX aktuell: MDAX schlussendlich in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
19.02.26
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: MDAX leichter (finanzen.at)
|
19.02.26
|MDAX aktuell: MDAX schwächelt mittags (finanzen.at)
|
19.02.26
|MDAX-Titel Aroundtown SA-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Aroundtown SA-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)