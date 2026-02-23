Aroundtown Aktie

23.02.2026 14:05:15

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

23-Feb-2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 04 Interim Announcement

In the period from 16 February 2026 up to and including 20 February 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 3,611,483 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares per trading venue are as follows:

Date Aggregate
volume		 Average
Purchase Price
in €		 Trading
venue
16.02.2026 601,278 2.8255  XETA
16.02.2026 263,865 2.8279  CEUX
16.02.2026 73,698 2.8282  TQEX
16.02.2026 29,146 2.8270  AQEU
17.02.2026 174,677 2.9626  XETA
17.02.2026 113,862 2.9795  CEUX
17.02.2026 25,479 2.9520  TQEX
17.02.2026 21,400 2.9692  AQEU
18.02.2026 685,839 2.9480  XETA
18.02.2026 504,158 2.9481  CEUX
18.02.2026 113,128 2.9525  TQEX
18.02.2026 44,034 2.9503  AQEU
19.02.2026 316,603 2.9659  XETA
19.02.2026 198,781 2.9694  CEUX
19.02.2026 85,392 2.9732  TQEX
19.02.2026 33,318 2.9747  AQEU
20.02.2026 207,043 3.0494  XETA
20.02.2026 73,933 3.0498  CEUX
20.02.2026 36,487 3.0495  TQEX
20.02.2026 9,362 3.0554  AQEU
Totals 3,611,483 2.9302  

The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA, with trading limited to the trading venues Xetra (XETA), CBOE Europe (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), and Aquis Exchange Europe (AQEU).

The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/.

Berlin, 23 February 2026

Aroundtown SA
Board of Directors


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: LU1673108939, LU1673108939, XS1634523754, XS1752984440, XS2017788592, XS2027946610, XS2287744721, XS1586386739, XS1639847760, XS1700429308, XS1753814141, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1879567144, XS1877353786, XS1901137106, XS1905592546, CH0460054437, XS1964701822, XS1966277748, XS1980255779, XS1999746370, XS2023873149, XS1843435501, XS2273810510, XS2421195848, XS2799493825 , XS2812484728, XS2812484215, XS2860457071 , XS3070545234 , XS3196024296 , XS3205709309 , CH1477661297 , XS3250457010, XS3255373964, XS3285553361, CH1526684712, AU3CB0330991, AU3CB0330983
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
Sequence No.: 418915
EQS News ID: 2280088

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

