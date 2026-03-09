Aroundtown SA (IRSH)

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information



09-March-2026 / 12:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 06 Interim Announcement

In the period from 02 March 2026 up to and including 06 March 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 6,962,972 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares per trading venue are as follows:

Date Aggregate

volume Average

Purchase Price

in € Trading

venue 02.03.2026 442,555 2.9886 XETA 02.03.2026 298,600 2.9895 CEUX 02.03.2026 80,444 2.9857 TQEX 02.03.2026 11,978 2.9945 AQEU 03.03.2026 826,327 2.8109 XETA 03.03.2026 481,898 2.8108 CEUX 03.03.2026 106,138 2.8157 TQEX 03.03.2026 51,340 2.8180 AQEU 04.03.2026 772,418 2.6729 XETA 04.03.2026 508,015 2.6713 CEUX 04.03.2026 112,962 2.6765 TQEX 04.03.2026 79,005 2.6806 AQEU 05.03.2026 1,309,838 2.6280 XETA 05.03.2026 110,551 2.6302 TQEX 05.03.2026 81,238 2.6247 AQEU 06.03.2026 944,516 2.7007 XETA 06.03.2026 530,827 2.7008 CEUX 06.03.2026 126,032 2.7031 TQEX 06.03.2026 88,290 2.7031 AQEU Totals 6,962,972 2.7371

The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA, with trading limited to the trading venues Xetra (XETA), CBOE Europe (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), and Aquis Exchange Europe (AQEU).

The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/.

Berlin, 9 March 2026

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors