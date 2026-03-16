Aroundtown SA (IRSH)

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information



16-March-2026 / 12:12 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 07 Interim Announcement

In the period from 9 March 2026 up to and including 13 March 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 8,806,314 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares per trading venue are as follows:

Date Aggregate

volume Average

Purchase Price

in € Trading

venue 09.03.2026 994,144 2.5365 XETA 09.03.2026 584,332 2.5383 CEUX 09.03.2026 129,571 2.5446 TQEX 09.03.2026 45,688 2.5442 AQEU 10.03.2026 763,345 2.5859 XETA 10.03.2026 523,973 2.5862 CEUX 10.03.2026 134,558 2.5857 TQEX 10.03.2026 36,644 2.5892 AQEU 11.03.2026 1,039,156 2.5242 XETA 11.03.2026 616,678 2.5264 CEUX 11.03.2026 137,682 2.5290 TQEX 11.03.2026 69,726 2.5206 AQEU 12.03.2026 1,055,210 2.4212 XETA 12.03.2026 618,886 2.4172 CEUX 12.03.2026 139,411 2.4281 TQEX 12.03.2026 80,605 2.4219 AQEU 13.03.2026 1,019,353 2.3769 XETA 13.03.2026 598,713 2.3761 CEUX 13.03.2026 135,787 2.3792 TQEX 13.03.2026 82,852 2.3785 AQEU Totals 8,806,314 2.4843

The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA, with trading limited to the trading venues Xetra (XETA), CBOE Europe (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), and Aquis Exchange Europe (AQEU).

The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/.

Berlin, 16 March 2026

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors