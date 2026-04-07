Aroundtown Aktie

Aroundtown für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DW8Z / ISIN: LU1673108939

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07.04.2026 12:19:46

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

07-Apr-2026 / 12:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 10 Interim Announcement

In the period from 30 March 2026 up to and including 02 April 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 8,656,175 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares per trading venue are as follows:

Date Aggregate
volume		 Average
Purchase Price
in €		 Trading
venue
30.03.2026 1,235,552 2.2305  XETA
30.03.2026 542,052 2.2300  CEUX
30.03.2026 152,374 2.2258  TQEX
30.03.2026 108,316 2.2262  AQEU
31.03.2026 1,270,139 2.2885  XETA
31.03.2026 566,355 2.2864  CEUX
31.03.2026 153,674 2.2864  TQEX
31.03.2026 31,196 2.2800  AQEU
01.04.2026 1,259,089 2.4487  XETA
01.04.2026 793,166 2.4503  CEUX
01.04.2026 149,104 2.4462  TQEX
01.04.2026 90,155 2.4540  AQEU
02.04.2026 1,249,258 2.4193  XETA
02.04.2026 817,217 2.4202  CEUX
02.04.2026 152,276 2.4192  TQEX
02.04.2026 86,252 2.4212  AQEU
Totals 8,656,175 2.3520  

The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA, with trading limited to the trading venues Xetra (XETA), CBOE Europe (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), and Aquis Exchange Europe (AQEU).

The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/.

Berlin, 7 April 2026

Aroundtown SA
Board of Directors


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: LU1673108939, LU1673108939, XS1634523754, XS1752984440, XS2017788592, XS2027946610, XS2287744721, XS1586386739, XS1639847760, XS1700429308, XS1753814141, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1879567144, XS1877353786, XS1901137106, XS1905592546, CH0460054437, XS1964701822, XS1966277748, XS1980255779, XS1999746370, XS2023873149, XS1843435501, XS2273810510, XS2421195848, XS2799493825 , XS2812484728, XS2812484215, XS2860457071 , XS3070545234 , XS3196024296 , XS3205709309 , CH1477661297 , XS3250457010, XS3255373964, XS3285553361, CH1526684712, AU3CB0330991, AU3CB0330983
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
Sequence No.: 423224
EQS News ID: 2304202

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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