Aroundtown Aktie

Aroundtown für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DW8Z / ISIN: LU1673108939

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18.05.2026 12:13:45

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

18-May-2026 / 12:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 16 Interim Announcement

In the period from 11 May 2026 up to and including 15 May 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 1,355,527 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares per trading venue are as follows:

Date Aggregate
volume		 Average
Purchase Price
in €		 Trading
venue
11.05.2026 0 0  XETA
12.05.2026 408,000 2.4961  XETA
13.05.2026 409,000 2.4191  XETA
14.05.2026 121,527 2.4180  XETA
15.05.2026 417,000 2.3982  XETA
Totals 1,355,527 2.4357  

The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA, with trading limited to the trading venues Xetra (XETA), CBOE Europe (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), and Aquis Exchange Europe (AQEU).

The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/.

Berlin, 18 May 2026

Aroundtown SA
Board of Directors


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: LU1673108939, LU1673108939, XS1634523754, XS1752984440, XS2017788592, XS2027946610, XS2287744721, XS1586386739, XS1639847760, XS1700429308, XS1753814141, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1879567144, XS1877353786, XS1901137106, XS1905592546, CH0460054437, XS1964701822, XS1966277748, XS1980255779, XS1999746370, XS2023873149, XS1843435501, XS2273810510, XS2421195848, XS2799493825 , XS2812484728, XS2812484215, XS2860457071 , XS3070545234 , XS3196024296 , XS3205709309 , CH1477661297 , XS3250457010, XS3255373964, XS3285553361, CH1526684712, AU3CB0330991, AU3CB0330983
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
Sequence No.: 427735
EQS News ID: 2329102

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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