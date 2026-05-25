Aroundtown SA (IRSH)

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information



25-May-2026 / 14:53 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 17 Interim Announcement

In the period from 18 May 2026 up to and including 22 May 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 759,028 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares per trading venue are as follows:

Date Aggregate

volume Average

Purchase Price

in € Trading

venue 18.05.2026 261,886 2.3566 XETA 19.05.2026 0 0 XETA 20.05.2026 106,105 2.4729 XETA 21.05.2026 391,037 2.5292 XETA 22.05.2026 0 0 XETA Totals 759,028 2.4618

The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA, with trading limited to the trading venues Xetra (XETA), CBOE Europe (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), and Aquis Exchange Europe (AQEU).

The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/.

Berlin, 25 May 2026

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors