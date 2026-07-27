Aroundtown Aktie
WKN DE: A2DW8Z / ISIN: LU1673108939
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27.07.2026 10:19:05
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
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Aroundtown SA (N/A)
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 26 Interim Announcement
In the period from 20 July 2026 up to and including 24 July 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 0 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares per trading venue are as follows:
The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA, with trading limited to the trading venues Xetra (XETA), CBOE Europe (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), and Aquis Exchange Europe (AQEU).
The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/.
Berlin, 27 July 2026
Aroundtown SA
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|LU1673108939, LU1673108939, XS1634523754, XS1752984440, XS2017788592, XS2027946610, XS2287744721, XS1586386739, XS1639847760, XS1700429308, XS1753814141, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1879567144, XS1877353786, XS1901137106, XS1905592546, CH0460054437, XS1964701822, XS1966277748, XS1980255779, XS1999746370, XS2023873149, XS1843435501, XS2273810510, XS2421195848, XS2799493825 , XS2812484728, XS2812484215, XS2860457071 , XS3070545234 , XS3196024296 , XS3205709309 , CH1477661297 , XS3250457010, XS3255373964, XS3285553361, CH1526684712, AU3CB0330991, AU3CB0330983
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|N/A
|LEI Code:
|529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
|Sequence No.:
|437559
|EQS News ID:
|2371920
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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Analysen zu Aroundtown SA
|25.06.26
|Aroundtown Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.06.26
|Aroundtown Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.06.26
|Aroundtown Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.05.26
|Aroundtown Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.05.26
|Aroundtown Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.06.26
|Aroundtown Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.06.26
|Aroundtown Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.06.26
|Aroundtown Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.05.26
|Aroundtown Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.05.26
|Aroundtown Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.05.26
|Aroundtown Buy
|Warburg Research
|21.04.26
|Aroundtown Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.03.26
|Aroundtown Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.12.25
|Aroundtown Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.11.25
|Aroundtown Buy
|Warburg Research
|08.06.26
|Aroundtown Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.04.26
|Aroundtown Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.03.26
|Aroundtown Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.02.26
|Aroundtown Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.01.26
|Aroundtown Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.06.26
|Aroundtown Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.06.26
|Aroundtown Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.05.26
|Aroundtown Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.05.26
|Aroundtown Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.05.26
|Aroundtown Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aroundtown SA
|2,16
|2,57%