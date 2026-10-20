Grand City Properties Aktie
WKN DE: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882
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20.10.2026 19:48:38
Aroundtown-Tochter Grand City Properties kauft 20 Prozent an LEG Immobilien
LUXEMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Der Wohnungsanbieter Grand City Properties (GCP) (Grand City Properties) hat sich beim Immobilienkonzern LEG (LEG Immobilien) eingekauft. Insgesamt halte man nun 20,04 Prozent der LEG-Anteile, teilte die Aroundtown-Tochter (Aroundtown SA) am Dienstagabend in Luxemburg mit. Eine Aufstockung auf bis zu 29,9 Prozent sei eine der künftigen Möglichkeiten. Da der Buchwert des LEG-Anteils bei rund 1,8 Milliarden Euro und damit unterhalb der Bewertung an der Börse liege, sei ein einmaliger nicht zahlungswirksamer Gewinn möglich. Anleger der zuletzt stark unter Druck stehenden Immobilienaktien reagierten erfreut. Während die Anteile von Aroundtown und der Tochter Grand City Properties auf der Handelsplattform Tradegate leicht anzogen, legten die LEG-Papiere zunächst etwas mehr als drei Prozent zu./he/zb
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Nachrichten zu LEG Immobilien
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|14.10.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.09.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.09.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.08.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.08.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.10.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.09.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.09.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.08.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.08.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.08.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.05.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.04.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.01.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.09.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.04.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.11.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.10.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.09.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.09.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.08.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.08.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aroundtown SA
|1,36
|0,07%
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|6,79
|2,72%
|LEG Immobilien
|48,18
|5,20%
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