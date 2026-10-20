Aroundtown-Tochter Grand City Properties kauft 20 Prozent an LEG Immobilien

LUXEMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Der Wohnungsanbieter Grand City Properties (GCP) (Grand City Properties) hat sich beim Immobilienkonzern LEG (LEG Immobilien) eingekauft. Insgesamt halte man nun 20,04 Prozent der LEG-Anteile, teilte die Aroundtown-Tochter (Aroundtown SA) am Dienstagabend in Luxemburg mit. Eine Aufstockung auf bis zu 29,9 Prozent sei eine der künftigen Möglichkeiten. Da der Buchwert des LEG-Anteils bei rund 1,8 Milliarden Euro und damit unterhalb der Bewertung an der Börse liege, sei ein einmaliger nicht zahlungswirksamer Gewinn möglich. Anleger der zuletzt stark unter Druck stehenden Immobilienaktien reagierten erfreut. Während die Anteile von Aroundtown und der Tochter Grand City Properties auf der Handelsplattform Tradegate leicht anzogen, legten die LEG-Papiere zunächst etwas mehr als drei Prozent zu./he/zb