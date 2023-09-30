Arpin International Group, Inc. Provides Notification of Data Security Incident

West Warwick, RI– Arpin International Group, Inc. ("AIG") has become aware of a data security incident that may have impacted personal information belonging to certain individuals.

On or around April 14, 2023, AIG discovered that it was victimized by a sophisticated ransomware attack. Upon discovery, AIG immediately began working with its I.T. team and third-party forensic specialists to investigate the full nature and scope of the incident. AIG also reported this incident to federal law enforcement. While the investigation was still ongoing, it was determined that certain AIG files containing information related to AIG employees may have been subject to unauthorized access as part of the attack. AIG provided notice to potentially impacted employees on June 5, 2023.

At the same time, AIG continued its investigation and comprehensive review of the data potentially at risk. The review process revealed additional impacted data used by AIG to provide moving and relocation services for individuals, as well as various corporate clients and government agencies. AIG was in possession of this information in the normal course of business.

The type of information contained within the potentially affected dataset may include first and last name, in combination with one or more of the following: date of birth, Social Security number, passport number and/or driver's license number.

Upon learning of the potential access of information, AIG immediately undertook a time consuming and thorough review of the affected information to identify all potentially affected individuals. AIG then worked diligently to identify contact information for those potentially affected individuals in order to provide them with notice of the incident. AIG is now providing written notice to those potentially affected.

AIG is not aware of any evidence to suggest that any information has been misused. Nonetheless, AIG is providing notice to potentially affected individuals out of an abundance of caution. In response to this incident, AIG has implemented additional security measures within its network and facilities and is reviewing its current policies and procedures related to data security. Individuals are encouraged to monitor their account statements for suspicious activity and to detect errors.

AIG has established a toll-free hotline to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. The number for the hotline is (866) 731-3086, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Central Time, excluding major U.S. holidays. In addition, AIG has notified the three major credit reporting agencies and any applicable state regulators of this incident.

The privacy and protection of information is a top priority for AIG, and AIG deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

