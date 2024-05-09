Arqit warns CISOs why they must act now to secure their data ready for the post-quantum world

LONDON, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) (Arqit), a leader in quantum-safe encryption, today urges CISOs and security teams to urgently address their post-quantum technology strategies, as quantum computing advances rapidly. The risk of Store Now, Decrypt Later (SNDL) attacks underscores that the quantum threat is not a distant concern but an immediate security challenge demanding attention today.



Arqit’s distinctive approach addresses the cost and complexity associated with quantum-safe migration strategies through its ground breaking Symmetric Key Agreement Platform (SKA Platform™). Mitigating the risks posed by SNDL attacks is paramount to safeguarding valuable long-term data. Failure to do so could result in a catastrophic breach of data privacy, threatening the secrecy of sensitive and classified information.

Further details may be found in the IDC Analysts Brief: "Securing Valuable and Durable Data in a Post-Quantum World”, sponsored by Arqit

Securing Valuable and Durable Data in a Post-Quantum World (arqit.uk)

David Williams, Chairman and CEO of Arqit Limited said:

"Our cloud-based solution is designed for today’s modern and evolving network environments. Protecting data transmission across diverse communication links and device types necessitates security that is easily deployable, scalable and integrates seamlessly into existing infrastructures without the need for additional hardware. By using well established cryptographic techniques grounded in quantum-resistant symmetric encryption methods, Arqit offers organisations a distinct pathway to transition seamlessly into the post-quantum era.”

About Arqit

Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) (Arqit) supplies a unique encryption software service which makes the communications links of any networked device, cloud machine or data at rest secure against both current and future forms of attack on encryption – even from a quantum computer. Compatible with NSA CSfC Components and meeting the demands of NSA CSfC Symmetric Key Management Requirements Annexe 1.2. and RFC 8784, Arqit’s Symmetric Key Agreement Platform uses a lightweight software agent that allows end point devices to create encryption keys locally in partnership with any number of other devices. The keys are computationally secure and facilitate Zero Trust Network Access. It can create limitless volumes of keys with any group size and refresh rate and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. The agent is lightweight and will thus run on the smallest of end point devices. The product sits within a growing portfolio of granted patents. It also works in a standards compliant manner which does not oblige customers to make a disruptive rip and replace of their technology. Arqit is winner of two GSMA Global Mobile Awards, The Best Mobile Security Solution and The CTO Choice Award for Outstanding Mobile Technology, at Mobile World Congress 2024, recognised for groundbreaking innovation at the 2023 Institution of Engineering and Technology Awards and winner of the National Cyber Awards’ Innovation in Cyber Award and the Cyber Security Awards’ Cyber Security Software Company of the Year Award. Arqit is ISO 27001 Standard certified. www.arqit.uk

