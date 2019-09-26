ArQule to Present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on October 3, 2019

ArQule, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQL) today announced that Peter Lawrence, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Marc Schegerin, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy, will present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 2:25 p.m. ET at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York City.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available via the "Investors & Media” section of ArQule’s website, www.arqule.com, under "Events & Presentations.” A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About ArQule

ArQule is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of targeted therapeutics to treat cancers and rare diseases. ArQule’s mission is to discover, develop and commercialize novel small molecule drugs in areas of high unmet need that will dramatically extend and improve the lives of our patients. Our clinical-stage pipeline consists of four drug candidates, all of which are in targeted, biomarker-defined patient populations, making ArQule a leader among companies our size in precision medicine. ArQule’s pipeline includes: ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of both wild type and C481S-mutant BTK, in phase 1 for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase, in a planned registrational trial with cohorts in Proteus syndrome and PROS to initiate in 2019; ARQ 751, a next generation highly potent and selective AKT inhibitor, in phase 1 for patients with AKT1 and PI3K mutations; and derazantinib, a multi-kinase inhibitor designed to preferentially inhibit the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family, in a registrational trial for iCCA in collaboration with Basilea and Sinovant. ArQule’s current discovery efforts are focused on the identification and development of novel kinase inhibitors, leveraging the Company’s proprietary library of compounds.

