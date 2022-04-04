04.04.2022 23:05:00

Array Appoints Kevin Kerns as Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Kerns brings world-class financial and transformation experience to Array.

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Array Marketing ("Array"), the market leader in end-to-end in-store merchandising solutions, today announced that it has appointed Kevin Kerns as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 1, 2022.

Array Appoints Kevin Kerns as Chief Financial Officer (CNW Group/Array Marketing)

Kevin recently joined Array from Lydall Inc. where he served as VP of Finance, Strategy and Investor Relations.  In that role, Kevin led corporate-wide strategy and transformation initiatives, and oversaw the global Finance, Treasury and Investor Relations functions.  Kevin also played an instrumental role in the recent successful sale of Lydall.  Prior to Lydall, Kevin spent nearly 14 years at US Steel Corporation where he consistently took on roles of increasing responsibility, ultimately serving as the CFO of their Consumer Solutions business (a $4B division). 

"Kevin brings to Array a strong track record of success and a broad spectrum of financial, strategic and transformation capabilities from which we will benefit greatly.  He has integrated quickly into Array and I am looking forward to his partnership in this new role", said Steve Kremser, CEO of Array.

About Array

Array is the global leader in in-store merchandising services, solutions and experiences for many of the world's most iconic retailers and brands. For over 40 years, clients of Array have enjoyed an unparalleled experience with Array's creative solutions, global reach, sustainability leadership and exceptional client services. In short, Array creates amazing retail experiences. Array is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and employs more than 1,800 employees with operations in Canada, USA, Mexico, China, Singapore, Poland, UK, France and Germany.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/array-appoints-kevin-kerns-as-chief-financial-officer-301517199.html

SOURCE Array Marketing

