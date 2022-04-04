|
04.04.2022 23:05:00
Array Appoints Kevin Kerns as Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Kerns brings world-class financial and transformation experience to Array.
TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Array Marketing ("Array"), the market leader in end-to-end in-store merchandising solutions, today announced that it has appointed Kevin Kerns as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 1, 2022.
Kevin recently joined Array from Lydall Inc. where he served as VP of Finance, Strategy and Investor Relations. In that role, Kevin led corporate-wide strategy and transformation initiatives, and oversaw the global Finance, Treasury and Investor Relations functions. Kevin also played an instrumental role in the recent successful sale of Lydall. Prior to Lydall, Kevin spent nearly 14 years at US Steel Corporation where he consistently took on roles of increasing responsibility, ultimately serving as the CFO of their Consumer Solutions business (a $4B division).
"Kevin brings to Array a strong track record of success and a broad spectrum of financial, strategic and transformation capabilities from which we will benefit greatly. He has integrated quickly into Array and I am looking forward to his partnership in this new role", said Steve Kremser, CEO of Array.About Array
Array is the global leader in in-store merchandising services, solutions and experiences for many of the world's most iconic retailers and brands. For over 40 years, clients of Array have enjoyed an unparalleled experience with Array's creative solutions, global reach, sustainability leadership and exceptional client services. In short, Array creates amazing retail experiences. Array is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and employs more than 1,800 employees with operations in Canada, USA, Mexico, China, Singapore, Poland, UK, France and Germany.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/array-appoints-kevin-kerns-as-chief-financial-officer-301517199.html
SOURCE Array Marketing
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Blick: US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- ATX schließt schwächer -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Markt ging zum Wochenstart schwächer aus dem Handel, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex letztlich zulegte. Grüne Vorzeichen waren am Montag am US-Parkett zu sehen. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag Zuschläge verzeichnet.