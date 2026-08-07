United States Cellular Aktie

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WKN: 875189 / ISIN: US9116841084

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07.08.2026 14:05:24

Array Digital Infrastructure Earnings Up In Q2; Lifts FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (AD), on Friday reported higher net income in the second quarter compared with the previous year. The company increased its full year 2026 guidance.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to the company's shareholders increased to $358.70 million from $31.50 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $4.15 versus $0.36 last year.

Adjusted OIBDA came in at $15.06 million compared with loss of $9.49 million in the same period a year ago.

Operating income came in at $399.26 million compared with a loss of 18.19 million in the prior year.

Operating revenue increased to $54.07 million from $28.53 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company raised its fiscal 2026 operating revenue guidance to a range of $205 million to $215 million, from the previous range of $200 million to $215 million.

Adjusted OIBDA is now expected to be between $60 million and $75 million, up from the prior guidance of $50 million to $65 million.

Adjusted EBITDA guidance was also increased to a range of $220 million to $235 million, compared with the previous range of $200 million to $215 million.

In the pre-market trading, Array Digital Infrastructure is 3.11% higher at $36.76 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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