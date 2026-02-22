Confidence Aktie
WKN DE: A3EFHW / ISIN: JP3306470000
|
22.02.2026 21:56:52
Array Stock Down 25%, But This $17.3 Million Buy Signals Confidence Amid Big Revenue Growth
On February 17, 2026, Newtyn Management disclosed a buy of 350,000 shares of Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD), an estimated $17.3 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Newtyn Management increased its position in Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD) by 350,000 shares. The estimated transaction value was $17.3 million, calculated using the average closing price during the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end stake stood at 1,700,000 shares, with the value rising $23.6 million from the previous period, which includes both trading activity and stock price fluctuations.Array Digital Infrastructure is a leading wireless telecommunications provider with significant scale, serving diverse customer segments through multiple distribution channels. The company leverages its extensive network infrastructure and product portfolio to drive recurring service revenues and capitalize on device sales. Strategic focus on both direct and partner-driven sales channels supports broad market reach and competitive positioning in the U.S. telecommunications sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!