Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
03.08.2022 16:45:05

Arricano Real Estate Plc: Notice of AGM and Annual Report

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO)
Arricano Real Estate Plc: Notice of AGM and Annual Report

03-Aug-2022 / 15:45 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

 

03 August 2022

 

Arricano Real Estate Plc

(together with its subsidiaries "Arricano")

Posting of Notice of AGM and Annual Report

 

Arricano (AIM: ARO) announces that it has today sent its annual report in respect of the year ended 31 December 2021 and the notice convening the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting to shareholders, together with a Form of Proxy and a Form of Instruction.

The Annual  General  Meeting  will  be  held  at  Office  1002,  10th floor,  Nicolaou  Pentadromos  Centre,  Thessalonikis Street, 3025 Limassol, Cyprus on 29 August 2022 at 12.00 hrs BST (14.00 hrs local time).

Copies of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021, Notice of Annual General Meeting, Form of Proxy and Form of Instruction are available on the Company's website at www.arricano.com.

Accordingly, Arricano anticipates that the suspension of trading in its shares on AIM will be lifted at 3.30 pm today.

 

Enquiries:

Arricano Real Estate plc       Tel: +357 25 582 535

Ganna Chubotina

 

Nominated Adviser and Broker:  Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666

WH Ireland Limited

Chris Fielding

 

Financial PR:                  Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008

Novella Communications Limited

Tim Robertson/ Safia Colebrook 

 
ISIN: CY0102941610
Category Code: NOA
TIDM: ARO
LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 179152
EQS News ID: 1412849

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1412849&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Arricano Real Estate PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Arricano Real Estate PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Arricano Real Estate PLC 0,40 100,00% Arricano Real Estate PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Börsen schütteln Taiwan-Angst ab: ATX schließt fester -- DAX beendet Handel weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendet den Mittwochshandel mit Aufschlägen. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte ebenfalls Gewinne verbuchen. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Mittwoch von ihrer freundlichen Seite. Die größten Börsen in Asien tendierten am Mittwoch in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen