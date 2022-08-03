|
03.08.2022 16:45:05
Arricano Real Estate Plc: Notice of AGM and Annual Report
|
Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO)
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.
03 August 2022
Arricano Real Estate Plc
(together with its subsidiaries "Arricano")
Posting of Notice of AGM and Annual Report
Arricano (AIM: ARO) announces that it has today sent its annual report in respect of the year ended 31 December 2021 and the notice convening the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting to shareholders, together with a Form of Proxy and a Form of Instruction.
The Annual General Meeting will be held at Office 1002, 10th floor, Nicolaou Pentadromos Centre, Thessalonikis Street, 3025 Limassol, Cyprus on 29 August 2022 at 12.00 hrs BST (14.00 hrs local time).
Copies of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021, Notice of Annual General Meeting, Form of Proxy and Form of Instruction are available on the Company's website at www.arricano.com.
Accordingly, Arricano anticipates that the suspension of trading in its shares on AIM will be lifted at 3.30 pm today.
Enquiries:
Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +357 25 582 535
Ganna Chubotina
Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666
WH Ireland Limited
Chris Fielding
Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008
Novella Communications Limited
Tim Robertson/ Safia Colebrook
|ISIN:
|CY0102941610
|Category Code:
|NOA
|TIDM:
|ARO
|LEI Code:
|213800F8AMPULEKXFX22
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|179152
|EQS News ID:
|1412849
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Arricano Real Estate PLC
|0,40
|100,00%
