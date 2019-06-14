14.06.2019 18:28:52

Arricano Real Estate Plc: Notice of AGM and Posting of Annual Report

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO)
14-Jun-2019 / 17:28 GMT/BST
14 June 2019

 

Arricano Real Estate plc

("Arricano" or the "Company")

 

Posting of Notice of AGM and Annual Report

 

Arricano (AIM: ARO) announces that it has sent its annual report in respect of the year ended 31 December 2018 and the notice convening the Company's 2019 Annual General Meeting to shareholders, together with a Form of Proxy and a Form of Instruction. 

 

The Annual General Meeting will be held at Office 1002, 10th floor, Nicolaou Pentadromos Centre, Thessalonikis Street, 3025 Limassol, Cyprus on 10th July 2019 at 12.00 hrs BST (14.00 hrs local time). 

 

Copies of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2018, Notice of Annual General Meeting, Form of Proxy and Form of Instruction are available on the Company's website at www.arricano.com.

 

 

For further information, please contact:

Arricano Real Estate plc

Mykhailo Merkulov

 

Tel: +38 044 594 9471

Nominated Adviser and Broker:                   

WH Ireland Limited

Chris Fielding 

 

Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666

Financial PR:                                     

Novella Communications Limited

Tim Robertson/Fergus Young

 

Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008

 

 

 
