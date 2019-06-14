Arricano Real Estate Plc: Notice of AGM and Posting of Annual Report

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

14 June 2019

Arricano Real Estate plc

("Arricano" or the "Company")

Posting of Notice of AGM and Annual Report

Arricano (AIM: ARO) announces that it has sent its annual report in respect of the year ended 31 December 2018 and the notice convening the Company's 2019 Annual General Meeting to shareholders, together with a Form of Proxy and a Form of Instruction.

The Annual General Meeting will be held at Office 1002, 10th floor, Nicolaou Pentadromos Centre, Thessalonikis Street, 3025 Limassol, Cyprus on 10th July 2019 at 12.00 hrs BST (14.00 hrs local time).

Copies of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2018, Notice of Annual General Meeting, Form of Proxy and Form of Instruction are available on the Company's website at www.arricano.com.

