30.08.2022 08:00:07
Arricano Real Estate Plc: RAG-Result of AGM
Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO)
Arricano Real Estate Plc
("Arricano" or the "Company")
Result of AGM
Arricano (AIM: ARO) announces that, with the exception of Resolution 5, all of the resolutions at its annual general meeting held on 29 August 2022 were duly approved.
Resolution 5, which concerned the re-appointment of Mr Juri Pold as a Director of the Company, was withdrawn as a result of his decision not to seek re-appointment as Director at the AGM. Mr Pold informed the Company of his decision to retire as Director for personal reasons.
Enquiries:
Arricano Real Estate plc
Tel: +357 25 582 535
Ganna Chubotina
Nominated Adviser and Broker:
WH Ireland Limited
Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666
Chris Fielding / Ben Good
Financial PR:
Novella Communications Limited
Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008
Tim Robertson
