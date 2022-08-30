Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.08.2022 08:00:07

Arricano Real Estate Plc: RAG-Result of AGM

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO)
Arricano Real Estate Plc: RAG-Result of AGM

30-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Arricano Real Estate Plc

("Arricano" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

 

Arricano (AIM: ARO) announces that, with the exception of Resolution 5, all of the resolutions at its annual general meeting held on 29 August 2022 were duly approved.

Resolution 5, which concerned the re-appointment of Mr Juri Pold as a Director of the Company, was withdrawn as a result of his decision not to seek re-appointment as Director at the AGM. Mr Pold informed the Company of his decision to retire as Director for personal reasons.

 

 

Enquiries:

Arricano Real Estate plc

Tel: +357 25 582 535

Ganna Chubotina

Nominated Adviser and Broker:

WH Ireland Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666

Chris Fielding / Ben Good

Financial PR:

Novella Communications Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008

Tim Robertson
ISIN: CY0102941610
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: ARO
LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22
Sequence No.: 184537
EQS News ID: 1430589

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1430589&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

