Arricano Real Estate Plc: RAG-Result of AGM

Arricano Real Estate Plc

("Arricano" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Arricano (AIM: ARO) announces that, with the exception of Resolution 5, all of the resolutions at its annual general meeting held on 29 August 2022 were duly approved.

Resolution 5, which concerned the re-appointment of Mr Juri Pold as a Director of the Company, was withdrawn as a result of his decision not to seek re-appointment as Director at the AGM. Mr Pold informed the Company of his decision to retire as Director for personal reasons.

