07.08.2019 11:00:02
Arricano Real Estate Plc: Refinancing of Loan Facility
Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO)
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014
7 August 2019
Arricano Real Estate Plc
("Arricano" or the "Company")
Refinancing of Loan Facility
Arricano (AIM: ARO) announces that, further to its announcement of 26 July 2019, its wholly owned subsidiary Comfort Market Luks LLC ("CML"), which operates the Prospekt Shopping and Entertainment Complex, located in Kyiv, Ukraine ("SEC") yesterday drew down, following satisfaction of the relevant conditions precedent, the first tranche of USD 6.808 million from Public Joint Stock Company "State Savings Bank of Ukraine" ("Oschadbank").
A further announcement will be issued when the further tranche(s) are advanced.
For further information, please contact:
