Jetzt schnell sein! Kostenloses finanzen.net Brokerage-Depot eröffnen und 50 € Trade-Guthaben sichern.1   Hier informieren!-w-
07.08.2019 11:00:02

Arricano Real Estate Plc: Refinancing of Loan Facility

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO)
Arricano Real Estate Plc: Refinancing of Loan Facility

07-Aug-2019 / 10:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014

 

7 August 2019

 

Arricano Real Estate Plc

("Arricano" or the "Company")

Refinancing of Loan Facility

 

Arricano (AIM: ARO) announces that, further to its announcement of 26 July 2019, its wholly owned subsidiary Comfort Market Luks LLC ("CML"), which operates the Prospekt Shopping and Entertainment Complex, located in Kyiv, Ukraine ("SEC") yesterday drew down, following satisfaction of the relevant conditions precedent, the first tranche of USD 6.808 million from Public Joint Stock Company "State Savings Bank of Ukraine" ("Oschadbank").

 

A further announcement will be issued when the further tranche(s) are advanced.

 

 For further information, please contact:

 

Arricano Real Estate plc      

Tel: +38 044 594 9471

Mykhailo Merkulov

 

 

 

Nominated Adviser and Broker: 

Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666

WH Ireland Limited

 

Chris Fielding

 

 

 

Financial PR:                 

Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008

Novella Communications Limited

 

Tim Robertson/Fergus Young

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: CY0102941610
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: ARO
LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 16028
EQS News ID: 853489

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=853489&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Arricano Real Estate PLCmehr Nachrichten