01.07.2022 08:00:17

Arricano Real Estate Plc: SRS-Statement re. Suspension

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO)
Arricano Real Estate Plc: SRS-Statement re. Suspension

01-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

 

1 July 2022 

Arricano Real Estate Plc

 

(Arricano or the Company)

 

2021 audited results and trading suspension

 

Further to its announcement on 30 May 2022, Arricano (AIM:ARO), a leading retail real estate developer and operator in Ukraine, confirms that it was not able to publish its audited  consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 by 30 June 2022, in accordance with AIM Rule 19, due to the continuing war in Ukraine.

Accordingly, trading of Arricano shares will be suspended from 7.30am today until those audited financial statements are published and sent to its shareholders, which will occur as soon as possible after 30 June 2022.

A further announcement will be made in due course.

Enquiries:

Arricano Real Estate plc                                Tel: +357 25 582 535

Ganna Chubotina

 

Nominated Adviser and Broker:                 Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666

WH Ireland Limited

Chris Fielding

 

Financial PR:                                                Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008

Novella Communications Limited

Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young 

 

 
ISIN: CY0102941610
Category Code: SRS
TIDM: ARO
LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 171885
EQS News ID: 1388197

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

