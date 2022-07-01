|
01.07.2022 08:00:17
Arricano Real Estate Plc: SRS-Statement re. Suspension
Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO)
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.
1 July 2022
Arricano Real Estate Plc
(Arricano or the Company)
2021 audited results and trading suspension
Further to its announcement on 30 May 2022, Arricano (AIM:ARO), a leading retail real estate developer and operator in Ukraine, confirms that it was not able to publish its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 by 30 June 2022, in accordance with AIM Rule 19, due to the continuing war in Ukraine.
Accordingly, trading of Arricano shares will be suspended from 7.30am today until those audited financial statements are published and sent to its shareholders, which will occur as soon as possible after 30 June 2022.
A further announcement will be made in due course.
Enquiries:
Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +357 25 582 535
Ganna Chubotina
Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666
WH Ireland Limited
Chris Fielding
Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008
Novella Communications Limited
Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young
|ISIN:
|CY0102941610
|Category Code:
|SRS
|TIDM:
|ARO
|LEI Code:
|213800F8AMPULEKXFX22
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|171885
|EQS News ID:
|1388197
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
