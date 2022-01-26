|
26.01.2022 18:53:24
Arriola acquired by Major League Soccer's Dallas from DC
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — U.S. national team winger Paul Arriola was acquired by FC Dallas from D.C. United on Wednesday for $2 million in general allocation money.D.C. will receive $1.5 million this year and $500,000 in 2023, plus up to $300,000 in conditional future GAM based on performance. D.C. would receive 30% of any transfer fee if Arriola moves outside of Major League Soccer.The 26-year-old has 20 goals in 89 regular-season matches since joining D.C. from Tijuana in 2017. Arriola missed most of 2020 because of a torn right ACL and played three games with Swansea during the second half of the 2020-21 season before a quadriceps injury.Arriola has eight goals in 42 international appearances. He is training with the U.S. ahead of three World Cup qualifiers.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports這篇文章 Arriola acquired by Major League Soccer's Dallas from DC 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
