Arrive Recommerce Appoints Veteran CTO to Pilot Next Growth Phase

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive Recommerce (Arrive), the technology company that powers resale for leading brands and retailers, proudly announces the appointment of Alec Wilkins as Chief Technology Officer. Wilkins established his pedigree in Fintech with American Express and has led technology and reverse logistics integrations for leading retail brands including Backcountry and Overstock. He will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the company's platform technology during a time of radical expansion for Arrive.

Wilkins brings his extensive 25-year track record of architecting and scaling high-performing teams across multiple functions including ecommerce, fintech, and marketplace dynamics. He will report to Arrive Co-CEO, Ross Richmond.

Richmond expressed his confidence in Wilkins, stating, "Alec is a visionary with a track record of building and scaling teams, processes, and products. I'm confident that he will help continue to accelerate innovation and automation helping drive our principal values making Arrive the simplest, fastest, most cost efficient and most impactful recommerce solution for partners and operators."

His previous positions include CTO at the leading on-demand marketplace Snagajob, Head of Product and Engineering at Backcountry, and CPO/CTO at Overstock.com. With a decade-long tenure in R&D at Mastercard and American Express, Wilkins' wealth of experience positions him as a driving force behind Arrive Recommerce's commitment to technological excellence.

Wilkins shared his enthusiasm about joining Arrive Recommerce, stating, "I am thrilled to be part of Arrive Recommerce, a company at the forefront of reshaping the recommerce landscape. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive innovation, enhance our technology, and contribute to the company's continued success."

Arrive Recommerce is leading the resale market with a profitable, sustainable and scalable branded resale channel. Returns to Recommerce™ focuses on turning a cost center into a profit center by helping brands and retailers divert products such as non-new returns, excess inventory, and damaged inventory into a fully-branded revenue generating resale channel.

Arrive's Recommence Management Technology, Recommerce Storefront Technology and Analytical Tools allow brands to drive more revenue, more customers and improve operational efficiency. Arrive was named the 4th Most Innovative Retail Company by Fast Company in 2022. Notable partners include brands like YETI and Burton Snowboards.

