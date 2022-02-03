Arrow Electronics Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $371.21 million, or $5.26 per share. This compares with $236.07 million, or $3.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Arrow Electronics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $379.16 million or $5.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $9.02 billion from $8.54 billion last year.

Arrow Electronics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $371.21 Mln. vs. $236.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.26 vs. $3.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.44 -Revenue (Q4): $9.02 Bln vs. $8.54 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.44 - $4.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.675 - $6.975 Bln