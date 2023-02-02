|
02.02.2023 14:25:55
Arrow Electronics Issues Q1 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) said the company expects first quarter net income per share in a range of $4.24 to $4.44, and non-GAAP net income per share of $4.40 to $4.60. Consolidated sales are estimated in a range of $8.33 billion to $8.93 billion, with global components sales of $6.55 billion to $6.85 billion, and global enterprise computing solutions sales of $1.78 billion to $2.08 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.14 on revenue of $8.25 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Arrow Electronics also announced that its Board of Directors has approved an additional $1 billion to repurchase authorization.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Arrow Electronics Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
01.02.23
|Ausblick: Arrow Electronics öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Arrow Electronics Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Arrow Electronics Inc.
|119,00
|-1,65%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen tiefer -- ATX letztlich unter Druck -- DAX vorm Wochenende schwach -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende nun doch deutlich nach, und auch der deutsche Leitindex musste im Freitagshandel Verluste hinnehmen. An der Wall Street geht es abwärts. In Asien waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.