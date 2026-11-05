Arrow Electronics Q3 Profit Jumps, Issues Q4 Outlook; Pre-Market Shares Up

(RTTNews) - Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW), a technology solutions provider, on Thursday reported a surge in profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, driven by higher revenue.

The company also guided for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.

Following the update, in pre-market the shares were trading 2.65 percent higher at $208.00, after closing Wednesday's trading 2.94 percent lower on the New York Stock Exchange.

For the third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders rose to $318.38 million or $6.17 per share from $109.19 million or $2.09 per share a year earlier.

Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders was $321 million or $6.22 per share, compared with $126 million or $2.41 per share in the previous year's quarter.

Operating income increased to $430.26 million from $179.01 million in the prior-year quarter.

Consolidated sales increased 37 percent to $10.72 billion from $7.71 billion in the same period last year.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings per share in the range of $6.25 to $6.45.

Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between $7.00 and $7.20.

Consolidated sales are forecast to be in the range of $11.55 billion to $12.15 billion.

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