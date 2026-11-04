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WKN: 855225 / ISIN: US0427351004

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04.11.2026 08:45:11

Arrow Electronics showcases technologies advancing intelligent robotics, mobility and digital infrastructure


EQS Newswire / 04/11/2026 / 08:45 CET/CEST

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 November 2026 – Arrow Electronics is bringing together hundreds of customers, technology suppliers and ecosystem partners at its flagship Arrow Technology Showcase in Shanghai. Held under the theme "Collaborating to Build an Intelligent World," the event explores technologies shaping the future of intelligent robotics, mobility and digital infrastructure.

833898-Photo-PR-Arrow-Technology.jpeg
Arrow Electronics showcases technologies advancing intelligent robotics, mobility and digital infrastructure

The event showcases more than 160 technology demonstrations and solutions spanning AI infrastructure, robotics, automotive electronics, interconnect, passive and electromechanical technologies, power management, industrial automation, edge AI and green energy applications, offering practical approaches to customers' evolving design and engineering challenges.

The growing adoption of robotics, software-defined and electric vehicles, and AI-driven infrastructure is transforming industries worldwide. As companies navigate increasingly complex design requirements, rising performance demands and evolving sustainability goals, they are seeking new ways to accelerate development, optimize operations and bring innovative solutions to market faster.

"As AI, automation and electrification reshape industries, customers are navigating increasingly complex design, power and system requirements," said Jacky Wan, vice president of sales components, China, at Arrow Electronics. "By bringing together engineering expertise, technologies and supply chain capabilities, Arrow enables customers to address these challenges and accelerate the development of next-generation solutions."

The showcase highlights solutions across four key technology domains:

Robotics
Advanced robotics solutions demonstrate how AI, sensing, motion control and automation technologies can support the development of more intelligent robotic systems. Exhibits feature AI-integrated motion control, machine vision, Holoscan Sensor Bridge (HSB) sensor-over-Ethernet technology, ROS-based embedded control, EtherCAT industrial automation, and motor control solutions. These technologies enable applications such as autonomous inspection, dexterous manipulation, and intelligent operations and maintenance, helping companies improve efficiency and deploy advanced automation across manufacturing, logistics and other industrial environments.

Automotive Electronics
Automotive technology demonstrations showcase solutions supporting the transition to smarter, more connected and electrified vehicles. Featured technologies include CAN/LIN central gateways, ambient and matrix lighting, digital dashboards, OLED tail lights, thermal management systems, zonal control units (ZCUs), ultra-wideband passive entry passive start (UWB PEPS), sentry camera systems, high-voltage battery management systems (HVBMS), and high-power DC fast-charging systems. These technologies can help automotive manufacturers enhance safety, connectivity, efficiency and vehicle performance while advancing software-defined and electric vehicle development.

AI Infrastructure and Power Management
Integrated solutions for AI infrastructure, power management and industrial automation include Arrow's Next-Gen 800VDC AI Data Center architecture. The exhibit encompasses renewable energy integration, energy storage, intelligent power distribution, high-density AI server power delivery, liquid and immersion cooling, and intelligent building automation. Together, these technologies can help companies and enterprises improve energy efficiency, increase power density, optimize resource use and support more sustainable AI and industrial operations.

IP&E Solutions
Arrow's interconnect, passive and electromechanical (IP&E) technologies support reliable connectivity, power management, sensing and system performance. With specialized IP&E expertise, Arrow helps customers accelerate design-to-production, improve product availability and simplify sourcing.

To explore Arrow's technologies, engineering, and supply chain capabilities, visit arrow.com.

Hashtag: #ArrowElectronics
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) sources and engineers technology solutions for thousands of leading manufacturers and service providers. With 2025 sales of $31 billion, Arrow's portfolio enables technology across major industries and markets. Learn more at arrow.com.

225647
News Source: Arrow Electronics

04/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

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