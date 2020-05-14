Arrowhead Deploys Small-to-Medium Commercial Portfolio on Instec Policy System

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Instec, the market leader in software for insurance programs and complex commercial insurance, announced today that Arrowhead General Insurance Agency, Inc. has implemented the Instec Policy system for its Arrowhead Core Commercial business.

Arrowhead, a subsidiary of Brown and Brown Inc., is a national program manager for commercial, specialty and personal lines. In 2017, QBE North America selected Arrowhead as program administrator for its small commercial portfolio. The book contains business accounts with under $100,000 in premium and is the centerpiece of Arrowhead Core Commercial, the company's small-to-medium commercial offering.

At the time of the deal, QBE and Arrowhead cited "an easier and more efficient underwriting experience for agents and their clients" as a benefit of Arrowhead's policy platform. QBE and Arrowhead stated that the Arrowhead platform would "make product improvements easier to execute to meet the evolving needs of the small commercial marketplace."

Arrowhead selected Instec as the platform for the QBE book based on prior experience with the company. Instec's policy system had been in use on Arrowhead's Manufactured Housing Program since 2016. Arrowhead saw the system's support for commercial, multi-line, ISO-based policies as a good fit for the QBE business.

Arrowhead took advantage of Instec's self-configuration tools to create many of the QBE book's 78 custom coverages on top of the ISO content included with the system. In addition, the company used Ghostdraft, which Instec also includes with its product, to build nearly 800 custom forms.

"Instec's ISO library and Ghostdraft were major contributors to the speed of the project," said Walter Grote, President of Arrowhead Core Commercial. The Instec system provided 95 percent of what we needed before we started."

Instec's APIs facilitated integration with Arrowhead's online portal, Arrowhead Exchange. Instec Policy provides the "black box" rating and issuance engine, while the portal provides the front-end user experience.

The QBE book was transitioned to Arrowhead's platform state-by-state in less than 24 months. The products were first refiled using the most recent ISO updates, and the first three states went into production less than nine months from the start of the project. The remaining states were added monthly, three to four at a time, over the following year. Today, all 50 states and the District of Columbia have been launched, with seven lines of business.

"Our application of Instec's system is a prime example of Arrowhead's commitment to deploy innovative technology to create tailored products and simpler processes for our producers and clients," said Grote.

Arrowhead believes that the Core Commercial platform has proven so successful that it is now transitioning other program business in its portfolio to the Instec Policy system.

About Arrowhead General Insurance Agency Inc.

Arrowhead General Insurance Agency, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, is a national insurance program manager for commercial and personal products and is one of the largest in the U.S. with $1.3 billion written premium in 2019. Arrowhead's relationships with over 20 top-ranked insurance carriers provide stability for its nationwide network of agents. Arrowhead is a subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO), which is ranked by Business Insurance magazine as one of the top 10 largest global independent insurance intermediaries. For more information, please visit http://www.ArrowheadGrp.com.

About Instec

Instec's unique approach to systems for the insurance industry enables P&C carriers, MGAs and MGUs to launch programs and specialty offerings from start to first quote in as little as four weeks. With built-in bureau content and reusable business rules, Instec systems provide a platform for innovation with reduced risk. In addition, cloud-based deployment and subscription-based pricing enable insurers to test new programs at a low cost of entry and scale up affordably as the business grows. To learn more, visit instec-corp.com.

About QBE

QBE North America Operations is a division of QBE Insurance Group Limited, one of the world's largest insurance and reinsurance companies, rated A+ by Standard & Poor's and A (Excellent) by A.M. Best.* Located in 27 countries, QBE is operational in all key global insurance markets and considered a leading underwriter within their chosen markets. QBE has 11,000 employees worldwide.

*For ratings guidelines and the latest information, access standardandpoors.com and ambest.com.

SOURCE Instec