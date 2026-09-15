Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Aktie

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WKN DE: A2AGYB / ISIN: US04280A1007

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15.09.2026 18:36:41

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Falls 9% After Announcement Of ARO-DIMER-PA Trial Data

(RTTNews) - Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) is down 8.93 percent, losing $7.20 to $73.47 on Tuesday. The move comes after the company announced interim topline data from a Phase 1/2a trial of ARO-DIMER-PA, its first investigational RNAi therapeutic dimer designed to simultaneously silence the PCSK9 and APOC3 genes for potential treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease associated with mixed hyperlipidemia.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at $73.47, down from the previous close of $80.67 after opening at $82.82 on Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $72.89 and $83.55 during the session, with trading volume at 1.58 million shares versus average volume of 2.05 million.

The company said the interim results provide clinical validation of its Targeted RNAi Molecule platform's ability to target and silence two genes simultaneously in one molecule. Early single-dose data showed robust reductions in LDL-C, ApoB and other atherogenic lipoproteins, which Arrowhead said could potentially translate into cardiovascular benefits in later-stage studies. Shares have traded between $28.48 and $95.49 over the past 52 weeks.

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Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc 70,16 0,57% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc

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