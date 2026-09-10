Arrow's Upstate Agency To Acquire Skene Valley In New York

(RTTNews) - Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW), announced on Thursday that its subsidiary Upstate Agency, LLC has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Skene Valley Agency, Inc., an independent insurance agency in Washington County, New York.

Skene Valley will merge into Upstate Agency, expanding operations in Washington County and enhancing personal and business insurance offerings.

"This strategic growth opportunity will allow us to deepen Upstate Agency's presence in Washington County, where we have a long history of meeting diverse financial needs", David DeMarco, President and CEO of Arrow Financial Corporation said.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2026.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Arrow Financial closed Wednesday's trading 1.07 percent lower at $38.67.