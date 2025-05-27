Art World Enters Beijing Time: “Beijing Art Season” Launches at 798 Art District

BEIJING, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 24, the opening ceremony of the 2025 Beijing Art Season was held at the 798 Art District, marking the official launch of a month-long cultural celebration. Bringing together over 200 galleries and art institutions, the event sets the tone for shaping Beijing’s dynamic art landscape. At the same time, the 798 Art Committee was officially announced, signaling a new chapter in the development of 798. With a diverse lineup of activities and a projected market impact in the hundreds of millions of yuan, this phenomenon-level art season aims to draw global collectors, curators, and art lovers to the capital.

Guests celebrate the Opening of Beijing Art Season

With the core City Resonates Through Art, this cultural initiative is co-led by 798 and three major art platforms. Gallery Weekend Beijing, a flagship project incubated at 798, is a key player in the local art ecosystem. ART021 BEIJING, debuting at 798 this year, brings new commercial energy to the capital, while Beijing Dangdai Art Fair deepens its ongoing collaboration with the district. Together, these platforms turn 798 into a nexus of creativity and place Beijing firmly on the global art calendar.

Gallery Weekend Beijing, ART021 BEIJING, and Beijing Dangdai Art Fair

During the Season, the city transforms into an open-air museum. From 798 and the National Agricultural Exhibition Center to the CBD and Beijing Cultural Bounded Area, over 300 exhibitions by institutions from nearly 20 countries fill the city. Dozens of events and forums add to the momentum.

Powered by the international influence of the 798 Art District, the Beijing Art Season positions the entire city as an exhibition space, fostering a seamless cultural ecosystem that integrates art fairs, exhibitions, lifestyle, retail, and hospitality. Art spills beyond galleries into streets, cafés, shops, and neighborhoods, inviting the public to become cultural participants and co-creators.

Looking ahead, the 798 Art District will continue to serve as a cultural landmark and a high-traffic engine for the city, fueling the growth of Beijing’s artistic ecosystem and supporting the rise of new cultural tourism destinations. With a commitment to diversified offerings and immersive experiences, 798 aims to become a model of how contemporary art can energize urban life and make a meaningful contribution to the capital’s cultural economy.

Contact info: info@798-art.com.cn

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd552d2a-10b4-4c51-aa2b-f57c338f8444

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b703af4-9406-41f0-910f-bc4de7fe8fd8