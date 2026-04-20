Artelo Biosciences Aktie

Artelo Biosciences für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PNJU / ISIN: US04301G2012

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20.04.2026 16:33:43

Artelo Biosciences Stock Gains 16% On Positive Pain Research Publication

(RTTNews) - Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) stock rose 15.77 percent to $5.14, gaining $0.70 on Monday, following the publication of new research supporting its non-opioid pain therapy approach.

The stock is currently trading at $5.14, compared to its previous close of $4.44 on the Nasdaq. During the session, it reached a high of $5.64 and a low of $4.79, with trading volume climbing to 29,255,913 shares, well above its average volume of 2,882,845.

The move comes after the company announced a peer-reviewed article highlighting FABP5 as a promising therapeutic target for pain management. Preclinical data showed consistent analgesic effects across multiple pain models, supporting the potential of its candidate ART26.12 as a novel, non-opioid treatment. Artelo Biosciences' 52-week range is $2.95 to $85.80.

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