Artelo Biosciences Stock Gains 16% On Positive Pain Research Publication

(RTTNews) - Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) stock rose 15.77 percent to $5.14, gaining $0.70 on Monday, following the publication of new research supporting its non-opioid pain therapy approach.

The stock is currently trading at $5.14, compared to its previous close of $4.44 on the Nasdaq. During the session, it reached a high of $5.64 and a low of $4.79, with trading volume climbing to 29,255,913 shares, well above its average volume of 2,882,845.

The move comes after the company announced a peer-reviewed article highlighting FABP5 as a promising therapeutic target for pain management. Preclinical data showed consistent analgesic effects across multiple pain models, supporting the potential of its candidate ART26.12 as a novel, non-opioid treatment. Artelo Biosciences' 52-week range is $2.95 to $85.80.