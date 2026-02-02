Commercial Metals Aktie

WKN: 855786 / ISIN: US2017231034

02.02.2026 17:58:15

Artemis Buys $104 Million of Commercial Metals Stock in Large New Stake

According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 2, 2026, Artemis Investment Management LLP initiated a new stake in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) by acquiring 1,501,906 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $103.96 million, calculated using the quarter’s average share price. The quarter-end value of the position matched this figure, reflecting the combined impact of the share purchase and any price movement during the period.Artemis’s new Commercial Metals Company holding represents 1.26% of its 13F reportable assets under management after the trade.As of Jan. 30, 2026, Commercial Metals Company shares were priced at $76.87, up 58.9% over the prior year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 44 percentage points.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
