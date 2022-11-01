|
01.11.2022 12:17:00
Arthritis National Research Foundation (ANRF) 2023-2024 Grant Application Process Now Open
IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ANRF is pleased to announce the opening of the 2023-2024 research grant application process! ANRF is calling on early-career investigators, focusing on areas such as Rheumatoid Arthritis, Osteoarthritis, Pediatric Rheumatology, Juvenile Arthritis, Lupus, Psoriatic Arthritis, Gout, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Scleroderma, Fibromyalgia, Uveitis, and other related Rheumatic diseases to apply for a grant.
This year the Foundation, recognizing the increased costs and demands for scientists, increased the award amount to $125,000 per year, renewable for two years.
"Being able to provide early-career funding to these researchers is at the core of who we are as an organization. While we're gaining an understanding of the many causes of arthritis, there is still so much we have yet to uncover when it comes to treatment options. Our efforts in this space will help us find a cure for arthritis – one grant at a time," said Emily Stormoen, ANRF Chief Executive Officer.
Last year, ANRF funded 19 scientists specializing in Scleroderma, Gout, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Psoriatic Arthritis, the most in the Foundation's history. Since its inception, ANRF, a four-star rated charity by Charity Navigator, has funded more than 180 scientists, awarded more than 250 grants and provided more than $22 million in grant funding.
All ANRF grant applications must be submitted online no later than January 20, 2023 on ProposalCentral, accessed through CureArthritis.org/research-grants. Detailed information on policies and procedures, instructions and how to register as a user can also be accessed through the website. To stay up to date on the latest information throughout the grant process and receive ANRF news and updates, please visit CureArthritis.org/connect.About Arthritis National Research Foundation
Since 1970, the ANRF has funded arthritis research to understand the causes, prevention and development of new treatments for osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, juvenile arthritis and other autoimmune diseases. Since then, more than $22M in grant funding has been awarded to more than 250 researchers providing initial research funding to scientists who have new ideas to cure arthritis and related autoimmune diseases. Visit CureArthritis.org for more information.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthritis-national-research-foundation-anrf-2023-2024-grant-application-process-now-open-301664489.html
SOURCE Arthritis National Research Foundation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX letztlich leichter -- Wall Street beendet Handel deutlich tiefer -- Anleger in Asien zeigten sich zurückhaltend
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss einen volatilen Handel doch noch im Plus ab. Der DAX ging dagegen tiefer aus dem Handel. Der US-Aktienmarkt konnte nach der Verkündung des Fed-Zinsentscheid am Abend nur kurzzeitig ins Plus drehen und zeigte sich im Anschluss mit deutlichen Abgaben. An Chinas Börsen ging es am Mittwoch erneut bergauf, in Tokio hingegen waren leichte Verluste zu verzeichnen.