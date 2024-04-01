|
01.04.2024 15:43:59
Arthur Gallagher Acquires Specialty Risk Management Services In Florida
(RTTNews) - Monday, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) announced the acquisition of Specialty Risk Management Services, LLC and Private Client Insurance Services, LLC based in Fort Myers, Florida.
The financial and other details of the deal were not disclosed.
Specialty Risk Management Services oversees a property insurance program for Florida businesses, while Private Client Insurance Services focuses on commercial risks, condominium associations, and personal lines.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!