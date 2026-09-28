Arthur Hayes Called These 3 Coins Crypto's "Holy Trinity," Then Sold. Are They Still Worth Buying?

On May 22, Arthur Hayes, former CEO of crypto exchange BitMEX, said that Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE), Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC), and NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO: NEAR) were the "holy trinity" of crypto investments, suggesting that they each would bring something new and enduringly valuable to the crypto sector. He then sold his holdings of all of them by June 5. But by early September, with the prices of all three flying far higher than when he sold, he was publicly joking about being sidelined from the rally.

So are these coins still worth buying, or was Hayes right to change his mind and sell them?

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