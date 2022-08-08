|
08.08.2022 11:53:01
Arthur J. Gallagher Buys British Risk Management Consultancy Another Day
(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), an insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, announced Monday the acquisition of Another Day Ltd., a UK-based risk management consultancy. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
AnotherDay helps organizations across 90 countries pre-empt and prepare for complex threats, react to crises and investigate criminality through the use of intelligence and technology. It has worked with Gallagher since its inception providing clients with specialist risk management and crisis response services.
Following the acquisition, AnotherDay's head Jake Hernandez will continue to run the business.
Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO, said, "This business is a great fit with our UK-based specialty operations and will provide highly complementary additional expertise for our large corporate clients looking for support in this growing area of risk."
