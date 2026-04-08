Arthur J. Gallagher Says DOJ Settlement Tied To APSF, No Impact On AssuredPartners Deal

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) issued a statement following the recent civil settlement between AssuredPartners of South Florida (APSF), AssuredPartners, Inc., and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). The DOJ announced that the settlement relates to actions that took place at an APSF-owned agency between February 2021 and September 2022, a period prior to Gallagher's acquisition of AssuredPartners in August 2025.

Gallagher emphasized that it became aware of the government's investigation during its pre-acquisition diligence process. Importantly, APSF was not part of Gallagher's acquisition of AssuredPartners, and Gallagher has never owned APSF. The investigation and potential settlement were accounted for in the purchase agreement, with the settlement amount fully reserved. As a result, the settlement does not affect the purchase price Gallagher paid for AssuredPartners.

AJG closed Tuesday's regular trading at $217.57 down $1.70 or 0.78%. But in the after-hours trading, the stock gained $7.43 or 3.41%.