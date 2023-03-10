|
10.03.2023 11:58:00
Artificial Intelligence, TikTok, and Augmented Reality: Here's Why Snap Stock Is a Buy
The advertising industry went into a tailspin in 2022. High inflation and rising interest rates left consumers with less money to spend, so businesses are spending less to market to them. That dealt a blow to social media giant Snap (NYSE: SNAP), which generates revenue by selling digital ads on its Snapchat platform. The stock is currently trading down 87% from highs set in the fall of 2021.While the ad industry hasn't seen a full recovery yet, Snap stock did jump 32% so far in 2023 thanks to a host of other reasons. It just announced the introduction of a new in-app chatbot that's powered by the same artificial intelligence (AI) engine responsible for OpenAI's ChatGPT. Plus, ByteDance's TikTok has attracted the attention of the U.S. government in the worst way, so one of Snapchat's fiercest competitors could soon be banned in the U.S.Here's why those factors (and others) point to this being a major buying opportunity for Snap stock.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!