Artificial Intelligence: A New Era for Venmar Ventilation ULC has Arrived!

DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - This past spring, Venmar Ventilation ULC supported the medical community with the creation of negative pressure devices. Venmar Ventilation ULC is innovating again, this time for the public's welfare. The industry leader is launching the VIRTUO smart air exchanger, a world-first that is propelling the company light years ahead in the air quality market.

The new VIRTUO air exchanger is the product of Canadian engineering. As Patrick Beloin, Product Manager of Venmar Ventilation ULC, proudly states: "We worked four years and invested $3 million in research and development to design this revolutionary new device. While other ventilation industry products are manufactured in China, VIRTUO is 100% Canadian-made. This new air exchanger is designed and manufactured right here in our plant in Drummondville, Québec."

Artificial Intelligence

VIRTUO eliminates the headaches plaguing contractors, many of which have resulted in delays due to the pandemic. Thanks to its smart algorithm, the new residential fresh air system – the most advanced in the industry – can overcome all the challenges facing contractors.

The units in the Venmar AVS N Series and the vänEE AI Series offer superior performance and the quickest installation in their category, ranking well above standard heat recovery ventilators (HRV) or energy recovery ventilators (ERV). These units are more compact and more flexible than those currently on the market.

"The new VIRTUO technology replaces four product platforms. In short, we have transformed our classic line of air exchangers into one platform that combines the top performing components in a single universal housing." Patrick Beloin adds: "The air exchanger with VIRTUO air technology guarantees superior air quality by filtering pollutants that are difficult to capture, such as bacteria, viruses, allergens, mold, and smoke. Its advanced ventilation features optimize the device's operation at all levels, significantly reducing energy consumption. VIRTUO exceeds Energy Star® standards threefold."

Making Life Easier for Contractors and Consumers

The three main pillars of the Venmar AVS N Series and the vänEE AI Series are:

Quick setup, which saves up to 20 minutes per unit. This simplified installation ensures a consistent quality end product. The VIRTUO Air technology's smart built-in assistant does the balancing itself, eliminating a complex part of the installation process.





Consistent results, with no unexpected surprises! Thanks to a proven algorithm, auto balancing sets a reliable initial configuration in all dwelling types. The smart system makes decisions quickly based on a series of internal and external factors, such as temperature and humidity. With real-time detection, the system generates quick adjustments and automatically optimizes air quality to save energy 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.





Easy operation! With advanced touchscreen controls, all the settings are streamlined to allow homeowners to easily operate the unit with peace of mind. The simple, stylish and user-friendly controls are designed to blend in with most contemporary décor styles. They can be programmed based on lifestyle, schedule or ventilation preferences.

The units come with high-quality ECM motors, the most efficient and reliable on the market today, and exceed growing consumer needs and Building Code requirements. These ultra-compact units reach and maintain a performance of up to 160 CFM (cubic feet per minute) under all pressure conditions.

A New Era for Venmar

"The introduction of artificial intelligence marks a new era for Venmar Ventilation ULC. The neural network that we developed will be able to be grafted onto other devices to make the best decisions." And Patrick Beloin ends on this positive note: "Even before the VIRTUO air exchanger was available, it had already generated a lot of enthusiasm. We have many months' worth of orders already lined up. We've even had to hire 10 more employees to support our production line."

About Venmar Ventilation ULC

Founded in 1978, Venmar Ventilation ULC is proud to be a North American leader in the indoor air quality industry. The company consistently innovates in the field of ventilation thanks to an ongoing commitment to investing in research and development. Venmar joined the Broan–NuTone LLC Group in 1995. In 2016, our flagship Québec company became the Research and Innovation Centre of Excellence for three of the Broan-NuTone Group's core product categories: fresh-air systems, kitchen ventilation and central vacuums. Venmar is proud to offer all North American homes a complete range of products marketed under a range of brand names that include Broan, NuTone, Best and vänEE. The company has 450 employees across Canada.

SOURCE Venmar Ventilation ULC