Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bulls Just Got a Great Piece of News From ASML

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a popular investment trend, but there are many ways to cash in on this generational shift. Whether it's a software application, cloud computing to collect data, GPUs to power these data centers, or the companies that make the microchips, investors have a wide range of choices.However, only one company is essentially a supplier for every company in the AI value chain: ASML (NASDAQ: ASML). Fortunately for investors, ASML just reported excellent news, making the AI trend seem more alive than ever.ASML makes lithography machines that etch the microscopic patterns on microchips. Its extreme ultraviolet (EUV) machines are the most powerful in the world and are used by semiconductor manufacturers like Taiwan Semiconductor to produce high-performing, energy-efficient chips as small as 3 nanometers. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel