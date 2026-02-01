:be Aktie
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Could Deliver Another Decade of Growth. This Stock Is a Prime Candidate to Be a Winner.
The boom in artificial intelligence (AI) looks like it is just beginning and could continue to ramp up over the next decade. Famed investor Cathie Wood's Ark Invest recently predicted that AI data center spending could triple from around $500 billion to $1.4 trillion by 2030. The investment firm predicts that the bulk of this spending will be on graphics processing units (GPUs), but that AI ASICs (application-specific integrated circuits) will take meaningful market share. One of the companies best positioned to be a winner in this environment is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM).The great thing about TSMC is that the company wins regardless of how much market share artificial intelligence ASICs take or don't take away from GPUs. The foundry is the leading manufacturer of both types of chips and has close relationships with all the top AI chip designers, including Nvidia and Broadcom.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
