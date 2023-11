Artificial Intelligence (AI) Executive Order: These 2 Points in the White House's Plan Could Affect Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet the Most

On Oct. 30, the White House issued its first executive order to help regulate the development of artificial intelligence (AI). It features a sweeping set of directives allocated under eight subheadings:As you can probably tell, the executive order covers a lot of ground. Ultimately, however, its goal is to prevent existential threats and data breaches and protect the rights of consumers and workers to ensure the safety of AI models before they are released to the public.The order comes after President Biden spent months discussing AI with other world leaders, experts, and industry leaders, all while experimenting with the technology himself. It also builds upon previous guidance issued by the White House to AI developers and voluntary commitments made by some of America's largest tech companies to deploy their models safely.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel