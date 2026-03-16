Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
16.03.2026 14:30:00
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Is Creating a Nuclear Power Renaissance. Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy for 2026.
Whether or not its leading stocks are in a bubble that's on the verge of being popped, there's no denying artificial intelligence (AI)is here to stay. The industry's chief challenge now is just a lack of capacity to meet demand.It's not simply a matter of building more AI data centers though. That's because AI requires a lot of electricity. Consider that a single generative AI query made of one of the planet's better-known AI-powered chatbots can consume enough electricity to power a light bulb or microwave for a few seconds or recharge your mobile phone's battery. That's not much in the grand scheme of things. But when a single artificial intelligence data center is handling millions of requests, it's enough to power all the homes in a small city.And this consumption is only set to swell from here. S&P Global Market Intelligence says AI data centers' use of electricity is apt to double between last year and 2030.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!