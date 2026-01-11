New Wave Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0NG26 / ISIN: SG1Q78923675
|
11.01.2026 22:30:00
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Is Driving a New Wave of Infrastructure Spending. This Stock Is Key.
Most of the investment talk about artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure is focused on semiconductor chips for high-end computer servers or the data centers that will house those servers. I think the bigger AI infrastructure need is more indirectly tied to computers.I'm talking about energy.AI is an absolute glutton for electrons. The Guardian reported in August last year that OpenAI's latest model GPT-5 potentially consumes in one day enough energy to power 1.5 million American homes for a day. And those power needs are growing. MIT Technology Review reports that by 2028, AI alone could consume as much electricity annually as 22% of all U.S. households.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu New Wave Holdings Ltd
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.