Artificial Intelligence (AI) Isn't Going Anywhere. Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades.

You might have experimented with ChatGPT or some of the other large language models, which are part of a new frontier where artificial intelligence (AI) changes the world around us. Is this a new reality or a fad? Considering the tens of billions of dollars corporations are spending in a technological arms race, it's probably safe to say AI isn't going anywhere.That said, having some AI exposure in your stock portfolio would be wise. We are seemingly in the early stages of understanding what AI can do today and what it can do in the future. It's critical to think in terms of decades and invest in companies poised to profit from every step forward AI takes.After sifting through Wall Street's best, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) stood out as companies already winning today and poised to continue their success for years.