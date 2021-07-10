Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Industrial Machinery Industry to grow by $ 458.68 million|Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial intelligence (AI) market in the agriculture industry market is set to grow by USD 458.68 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 23% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The artificial intelligence (AI) market in the agriculture industry is driven by maximizing profits in farm operations. In addition, smart sensors and precision agriculture is anticipated to boost the growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in the agriculture industry.

The yield and output of crops and animals must be maximized to increase profits in farm operations. With AI technologies, farmers can control and monitor the equipment, through their smartphones and also receive statistical predictions for crops and livestock. Smart sensors, satellite imagery, and other cloud-based technologies are highly beneficial to observe and record data thereby maximizing production output. In animal husbandry, AI technologies help to analyze the health and physical well-being of animals. Such timely monitoring saves money and maximizes profits in farm operations which drives the artificial intelligence (AI) market in the agriculture industry market during the forecast period.

Major Five Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Industry Companies:

Ag Leader Technology

Ag Leader Technology offers AI in agriculture under the brand name InCommand.

aWhere Inc.

aWhere Inc. offers AI in agriculture by providing weather insights with in-time weather data to deliver actionable solutions.

Corteva Inc.

Corteva Inc. offers AI in agriculture under the brand name AgStudio which provides crop management solutions.

Deere & Co.

Deere & Co. offers machine learning technology for crop and soil monitoring, predictive analytics, and agricultural robots.

DTN LLC

DTN LLC offers AI in agriculture under the brand name ClearAg, DTN ProphetX, and other brands.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market In Agriculture Industry Application Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

Robotics - size and forecast 2020-2025

Crop and soil management - size and forecast 2020-2025

Animal husbandry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market In Agriculture Industry Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

