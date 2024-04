Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Are a $38 Billion Market, According to Goldman Sachs. Here's How the "Magnificent Seven" Are Investing in the Technology.

Robotics is an emerging trend in the artificial intelligence (AI) landscape. Technology companies are leveraging robotics to enhance operations related to warehouse logistics, manufacturing, and more.Earlier this year, investment bank Goldman Sachs published a report in which it forecast the addressable market for humanoid robots reaching $38 billion by 2035. The interesting part? A year prior, Goldman had initially forecast a market size of $6 billion.As breakthroughs in AI continue at a fast pace, it's not entirely surprising to see such a dramatic increase in projections for a growing market.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel