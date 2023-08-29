|
29.08.2023 11:40:00
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Revenue Is Soaring Toward $14 Trillion: 1 Surefire Index Fund to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Artificial intelligence (AI) promises to boost labor output across most industries. In fact, a study conducted by exchange-traded fund organizer Ark Invest concluded that automation tools could more than double the productivity of the average knowledge worker. That selling point could propel the value of the AI software market to $14 trillion by 2030, up from $1 trillion in 2021.Investors eager to strike it rich by tapping into the growing demand for AI software should consider the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO), especially as an add-on to a portfolio of stocks. Here's why.The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF tracks the performance of the S&P 500, an index comprising 500 of the largest U.S. companies. Its constituents span the spectrum from value stocks to growth stocks, covering all 11 market sectors. That diversity makes the S&P 500 a good benchmark for the broader U.S. economy, which itself is a compelling investment thesis. The U.S. is objectively the largest economy in the world, and arguably the most innovative.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
