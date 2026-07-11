Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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11.07.2026 21:39:00
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Have Crushed the Broader Market in 2026. Here Are 2 Top Stocks to Buy Before They Soar Higher This Earnings Season and Beyond
Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to be the driving force behind the broader stock market's gains in 2026, even though the sector has experienced volatility this year for various reasons.The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF, an exchange-traded fund that invests in companies benefiting from the proliferation of AI, has clocked 23% gains this year. The fund invests in companies that integrate AI into their operations or sell AI-focused hardware and software.The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite index, for comparison, has appreciated 13% in 2026. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya believes that the build-out of AI infrastructure will continue to be a driving force for the stock market for the rest of the year. AI stocks such as Micron Technology, Advanced Micro Devices, and Sandisk shot up remarkably in the first half as they benefited from component shortages and terrific demand.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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